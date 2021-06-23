The Wilton Woody’s Creator Might End Up Doing Hard Time
I love a good story of someone handling an issue with neighbors and their local government in a mature way. This isn't one of those stories. Jamie Gagne of Wilton was arrested on Thursday for displaying a 7-foot wooden penis in his front yard. Mr. Gagne carved the male appendage from a pine tree and....um....erected it in his front yard. He even put a sign up encouraging people to stop and take a picture with Wilton's newest landmark. As far as I know, it's not part of the Wilton attractions on the Chamber of Commerce website.q1057.com