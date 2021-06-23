Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, NY

The Wilton Woody’s Creator Might End Up Doing Hard Time

By Steve King
Posted by 
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love a good story of someone handling an issue with neighbors and their local government in a mature way. This isn't one of those stories. Jamie Gagne of Wilton was arrested on Thursday for displaying a 7-foot wooden penis in his front yard. Mr. Gagne carved the male appendage from a pine tree and....um....erected it in his front yard. He even put a sign up encouraging people to stop and take a picture with Wilton's newest landmark. As far as I know, it's not part of the Wilton attractions on the Chamber of Commerce website.

q1057.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doing Hard Time#The Chamber Of Commerce#Wnyt Com#The State Troopers#Wnyt#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Rumored: A New Film Studio Moving Into Upstate New York

Call us the Hollywood of the east. Upstate New York seems to be the new darling of the TV and movie industry. Obviously, there are tons of productions shooting in NYC every day, but in the last few years, Hollywood productions are realizing that Upstate New York offers everything they could need for location shoots. Do you need a downtown urban setting? We've got it. Do you need a farm setting? Yep, we've got that too. Do you need a lake house? Take your pick, we've got thousands.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

New York Small Business-Get Your Share of $800 Million

If you are a business owner in New York it's time to get your share of the $800 million available to you for those COVID-19 related expenses you have incurred between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021. You could get up to $50,000 from the State of New York Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
EconomyPosted by
Q 105.7

Great Escape is Now Hiring Long Haired Freaky People

The shortage of workers is hitting the entertainment and hospitality industry hard these days. In the past employers liked to hire employees that fit that "All-American" wholesome image that you might see at a Disney park. No piercing, no tattoos, no crazy hair color, and no crazy hairstyles. However, things change.
Troy, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Wait? Does Uncle Sam Have Two Grave Sites In Troy?

As we get ready to celebrate our independence day I thought I would learn the true story of our beloved Uncle Sam who lived in Troy. I found the usual stuff about Samuel Wilson who was a meatpacker in Troy and the inspiration for the character of Uncle Sam. So...
Posted by
Q 105.7

Adirondack Beer Passport is for Beer Lovers That Like a Challenge

The Lake George Chamber of Commerce and the craft breweries have teamed up to present a challenge to craft beer lovers in Upstate New York. Get your digital Adirondack Beer Passport and visit the participating breweries in Upstate New York. The more breweries you visit, the more delicious craft beer you sample, the more cool stuff you can win.
EconomyPosted by
Q 105.7

The New York State Fair Is Having A huge Hiring Crisis

The Great New York State Fair is back on for 2021, with a great line-up of classic rock shows for the entire 18-day-run. The midway is shaping up and the fair food is ready to fry, but there's a problem looming overhead. Will there be enough workers this year?. The...
Surprise, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Surprise! New York Alcohol-To-Go Ends Tonight

I kinda feel like it's the last call at the bar and everyone is ordering two drinks so they don't get cut off. In a bit of a surprise announcement, the New York Liquor Authority announced that the temporary privilege of alcohol to go ends tonight, June 24th, at midnight.
RestaurantsPosted by
Q 105.7

What Is The Capital Regions Favorite Ice Cream?

Summer is here and children will be winding up their school year soon. Children everywhere are excited to start their summer breaks with fun in the sun and tasty treats. When I think about summertime as I was growing up, I think of relaxing, playing all day, and eating summer treats.
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Win Warren Haynes & Dead and Company Tickets This Weekend

It's another Win on the App Weekend on Q1057. This weekend you have the chance to win tickets to Warren Haynes at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George on July 1st. In addition, we have a grand prize for the weekend with tickets to see the sold-out show with Dead and Company at SPAC on August 27th.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Rent this Air Conditioned Dog House Equipped with Wifi

How cool would it be to find a climate controlled dog house, whenever you needed it, when you are on the go with your pup? My girlfriend and I have a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named 'Mondo' and we take this 90 pound goofball pretty much everywhere we go. If we leave him behind he has a tremendous case of 'fomo'.