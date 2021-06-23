The Wilton Woody’s Creator Might End Up Doing Hard Time

Call us the Hollywood of the east. Upstate New York seems to be the new darling of the TV and movie industry. Obviously, there are tons of productions shooting in NYC every day, but in the last few years, Hollywood productions are realizing that Upstate New York offers everything they could need for location shoots. Do you need a downtown urban setting? We've got it. Do you need a farm setting? Yep, we've got that too. Do you need a lake house? Take your pick, we've got thousands.