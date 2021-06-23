Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Clover, Under Armour, Ford and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClover Health Investments — Shares of the health care company jumped 9.5%, pushing its weekly gains over 13% as Reddit-fueled speculative trading in the name continued. Clover said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week that a large proportion of its stock has been in the past and may be traded in the future by short sellers, which may increase the likelihood that it will be the target of a short squeeze.

