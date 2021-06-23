Cancel
Real Estate

T.D. Jakes to buy 95 acres of former Army base for affordable housing in Atlanta

By Rachel Stone
advocatemag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop T.D. Jakes of Oak Cliff-based megachurch The Potter’s House plans to buy part of a former U.S. Army base in Atlanta. Jakes is buying 94.5 acres of the former Fort McPherson with plans to develop affordable housing. The purchase price wasn’t released. The deal was approved Thursday, June 17, the same day that movie producer Tyler Perry bought an adjacent 40 acres at the former base, which he plans to develop into an entertainment district with theaters, shopping and restaurants.

oakcliff.advocatemag.com
T.d. Jakes
Tyler Perry
#Affordable Housing#Atlanta#Restaurants#Oak Cliff#House#U S Army#Tyler Perry Studios
Economy
Politics
Housing
Real Estate
Army
Atlanta, GAmultihousingnews.com

FCP Buys Suburban Atlanta Community

FCP has acquired a 380-unit community in Atlanta’s North Vinings submarket. The purchase of Wyndcliff Apartments marks FCP’s 20th investment in the metro. CBRE represented the seller, Related Cos., in the transaction. The property in Smyrna, Ga., last changed hands in 2015, Yardi Matrix data shows. The property located at...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Affordable housing gone from Fredericksburg

It was just a simple question meant to help out one of our reporters. On Thursday, I posted a question on the Standard’s Facebook page asking, “If you had to buy the Fredericksburg house you live in now at today’s prices, could you afford it?” I did it because one of our reporters was having difficulty getting people to interview for a story about people from here who can’t afford to come back home.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

MARTA & Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce $100 Million Atlanta Affordable Housing & Transit Oriented Development Initiative

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) today announced a partnership with the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) for a $100 million initiative to finance new development at or within a mile of MARTA rail stations. The Atlanta Affordable Housing and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Initiative is a flexible, multi-product program designed to promote and support the development of ground-up mixed-income, TOD projects that benefit from proximity to MARTA’s 38 heavy rail stations and 12 Atlanta Streetcar light rail stops.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

These houses are for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Is an affordable housing developer fueling gentrification?

Affordable housing developer DreamKey Partners started working in the Druid Hills neighborhood in the late 1990s, long before the flood of investment arrived. At the time the neighborhood was full of dilapidated buildings and vacant houses. DreamKey, then the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, renovated and built homes as part of a master plan, funded by the […] The post Is an affordable housing developer fueling gentrification? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

MARTA teams up in $100M affordable housing initiative in Atlanta

ATLANTA — MARTA and Goldman Sachs announced Friday they are teaming up to help with a $100 million initiative for more affordable housing in Atlanta. The affordable housing will support mixed income developments within a mile of MARTA rail stations. According to a release, the housing will have access to...
Real Estaterebusinessonline.com

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business magazine covers news and trends related to affordable, workforce & mixed-income housing — including development and design, investment, operations, and financing. This regional news publication features news briefs highlighting the latest sales/acquisitions, new project announcements and loan closings, as well as company news, such...
North Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Photos: North Charleston Opens the Admiral's House on the former Navy Base

The Admiral's House is a fully renovated home on the former Navy Base in North Charleston. The Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority funded the $4.3 million project and will offer a tour of the historical homes in the Officers’ Housing District of the former Navy Base, including the Admiral’s House, Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, and Gatekeeper’s Inn at Quarters F on June 26.
Atlanta, GAatlantaagentmagazine.com

Megachurch pastor’s firm to acquire 95 acres in southwest Atlanta

A company founded by megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes has agreed to purchase 94.5 acres on the decommissioned Fort McPherson army base in southwest Atlanta. The pastor’s Dallas-based real estate company, T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures LLC, said in a press release that it plans to develop a sustainable, mixed-use community with affordable housing on the site.
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

New affordable housing community planned at former Plato Price School

The site of the former Plato Price School in west Charlotte will become the location of The Meadows at Plato Price, a $7.8 million affordable housing community that will break ground in September. The former Plato Price School will become home to affordable housing. A 40-home development, The Meadows at...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

T.D. Jakes Joins The Fight For Atlanta's Future By Winning The Right To Purchase 94.5 Acres On Historic Fort McPherson Army Base

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark real estate deal being praised as a stimulus to the city's most promising communities, the Local Redevelopment Authority Board of Fort McPherson, the historic army base situated in enviable proximity to downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, has voted to sell approximately 94.5 acres of remaining land on the property to T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC, a company founded by treasured spiritual leader, business mogul, seasoned real estate developer, global humanitarian, bestselling author and successful movie producer T.D. Jakes.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

To house Atlanta, start with preservation

Columbia at Capitol View in Adair Park has ample green space, sits along the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, and provides quality, affordable housing to the residents of all its units. But until quite recently, it didn’t look like this. Not too long ago, Capitol View, a 120-unit apartment complex built in 1948, was in disrepair, and though it remained affordable to people with lower incomes, things were changing fast. Adair Park was gentrifying, and residents worried that their rents would soon balloon to unaffordable levels. But developer Columbia Residential stepped in, partnering with public, private, and philanthropic entities and utilizing federal tax credits to renovate the property and ensure it remained affordable.