T.D. Jakes to buy 95 acres of former Army base for affordable housing in Atlanta
Bishop T.D. Jakes of Oak Cliff-based megachurch The Potter’s House plans to buy part of a former U.S. Army base in Atlanta. Jakes is buying 94.5 acres of the former Fort McPherson with plans to develop affordable housing. The purchase price wasn’t released. The deal was approved Thursday, June 17, the same day that movie producer Tyler Perry bought an adjacent 40 acres at the former base, which he plans to develop into an entertainment district with theaters, shopping and restaurants.oakcliff.advocatemag.com