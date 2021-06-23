Legal Notices – June 23, 2021

ANNANDALE CITY COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES MAY 3, 2021. The City Council of Annandale, Minnesota met for a regular meeting on May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. Mayor Jonas called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. City Council Present: Jonas, Wuollet, Czycalla, Grundy, Honsey. City Council members absent: None. Also, present were Administrator Hinnenkamp, Joe Haller, Jared Voge, Chief Haag, Annandale Advocate and members of the public. SET AGENDA: Staff requested the addition of item K under new business- Purchase of Equipment and Item L under New Business- Vacation Donation Policy. Motion was made by Czycalla and seconded by Honsey to adopt the agenda. The motion carried unanimously. All motions are approved unanimously unless otherwise noted.