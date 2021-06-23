Scali Rasmussen's Monica Baumann Recognized Among Los Angeles' Women Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen attorney and Chair of the Regulatory and Licensing practice Monica Baumann has been selected as a nominee for the 'Woman to Watch' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"Monica is a skilled lawyer who continually demonstrates her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali.

Baumann is certified as an Information Privacy Professional and received certification through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world's preeminent organization for credentialing privacy professionals. The certification demonstrates one's understanding of the laws, regulations, and standards of privacy and data security in a given discipline.

Baumann is also a litigator and adviser with extensive experience in the automotive industry and in consumer environmental litigation, including Proposition 65 issues. She advises dealer clients and litigates all aspects of dealership legal and regulatory compliance. Baumann previously served as director of legal and regulatory affairs with the California New Car Dealers Association, where she developed innovative compliance programs for dealerships and focused on emerging legal and regulatory issues affecting the sales, finance and service of vehicles. Baumann has extensive experience working with dealers and their staff to find practical business solutions to tough legal issues.

The Los Angeles Business Journal is hosting a virtual awards ceremony today at 2pm. Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/.

