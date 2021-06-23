Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Award-Winning Outdoor Space Inspiration

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

MISSION, Kan., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Renovating your home's outdoor spaces not only enhances the aesthetic but can also provide a host of recreational benefits. Taking a look at award-winning projects can help many homeowners draw inspiration while also identifying capable, reputable contractors to take on the project.

For example, selected by a panel of industry experts based on functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty, these 2021 National Association of the Remodeling Industry National Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award Winners showcase a variety of ideas for upgrading your outdoor spaces. Find the complete list at nari.org/cotywinners.

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living Under $100,000The clients wanted to upgrade a poorly draining, impractical backyard into an attractive, functional outdoor entertainment space that flowed from the renovated basement. The project included an outdoor area for entertaining, outdoor kitchen, spacious patio with a custom concrete fire pit, oversized ceiling fans, ample storage and landscaping complete with native plants around the perimeter.

"By working on this project, we learned how important it is to take a holistic look at what clients are trying to accomplish with their renovations," said Thomas Boyce, president of Boyce Design & Contracting. "Often with outdoor living projects, designers and contractors look at the exterior of the home in isolation. We learned to look at how the interior and exterior of the home connect to each other to make sure the features and floor plan flow and work well together. By taking this approach, we were able to achieve a better finished product that is more functional and attractive for our clients."

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living $100,000- $250,000A young, active family was looking to create a distinct outdoor living space with multiple entertainment spaces that tied in with the existing aesthetic and elevated the home amongst its neighbors. The low-maintenance backyard now features an outdoor dining area, sunken living room, entertainment area and additional storage space built with the home's current architectural features while also maintaining a large enough yard for the kids and their friends to play.

"The aesthetic of the outdoor areas was designed not only for function but also to reflect the interiors and keep the inside-outside living feeling continuous," said Tim Johnson, owner and founder of Livit Site + Structure. "For example, the shiplap used on the fire table is the same shiplap featured inside the home. Likewise, the Douglas fir timbers used on the pergola are the same as the interior ceiling beams."

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living Over $250,000A 4,000-square-foot project built at four different elevations, this client wanted to include a safe way to move from the upper level to the backyard without coming through the house, a structure for shade and protection from mosquitoes and a pool with features that reflected the home. Adding a covered screen room with individually controlled wall panels, see-through fireplace, fountain, pool with sheer descent waterfalls, recycled rock walls and staircase from the upper elevation while enclosing it all within a stone wall met those expectations.

"A sound piece of advice for anyone building anything in the backyard: get a plan," said Ken DePratt, owner of KD Poolscapes, Ltd. "Have it match your expectations list. Then, and only then, will you know if it matches your budget. We would recommend doing your research when taking on a pool project of any size. It's hard to push that hole around once it's dug."

Michael French mfrench@familyfeatures.com 1-888-824-3337 editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial SyndicateA leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-outdoor-space-inspiration-301318494.html

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
720
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Living Space#Waterfalls#Landscape Design#Coty#Livit Site Structure#Kd Poolscapes#Culinary Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Embracing Small Living Spaces

Truth be told, I am not originally from here. Like so many, I fell in love with the temperate climate, active lifestyle, and relatively easy way of living and never left. It’s been more than 20 years since I moved to Santa Barbara, and my love affair is still strong — with one exception: the price of real estate. Or, to be exact, the size of home which I can afford.
Home & Gardenparentmap.com

Upgrade Your Outdoor Space With These Kid-Friendly Ideas

With warmer weather and a more social summer ahead of us, it’s time to transform the backyard into a kids’ oasis. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite furniture sets, decorative items and — yes — toys, too. See ideas below, get inspired and hopefully discover your kid’s new favorite backyard feature. With these products, you’re sure to create a space that’s great for relaxing and playing all summer long.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

9 best patio heaters to suit any garden or outdoor space

Efficiency, efficiency, efficiency. There’s nothing more important when you’re looking for a heater to warm up outside in the coming months and as a general rule, electric infrared heaters are widely regarded as the best option. Infrared heaters target warmth at people rather than simply heating up the air surrounding them – leading to minimal wastage, and the benefits are felt as soon as the heater is switched on.The carbon footprint of these heaters is also significantly less (up to 15 per cent) compared to similar heaters that run on gas, according to research from the Department for Environment Food...
Interior DesignHouzz

Houzz Call: How Have You Changed Your Outdoor Space?

Over the past year and a half, many people have discovered a newfound appreciation for their home’s outdoor areas. Whether you created a cozy balcony hangout to enjoy when working from home or hired a team to add a deluxe outdoor kitchen for entertaining, we want to know how you’ve recently changed your outdoor space. Please share your project photos and let us know all about them in the Comments.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

12 Wind Chimes That Will Add Beautiful Sound to Your Outdoor Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no doubt that wind chimes add a serene sound to your outdoor space, but they aren't always the most aesthetically-pleasing items. If you're not careful about your selection, wind chimes can skew a little too close to the likes of odd figurines. But today, thanks in large part to the emergence of online marketplaces like Etsy, there's a new crop of chimes that are decidedly artful. A basic search will quickly uncover chimes made of materials like bamboo, painted stoneware, raw stone, capiz shells, upcycled wine bottles, and more. Of course, you can still find plenty of more traditional wind chimes these are a tad more elevated thanks to ombre color palettes, bright brass, and fun yet tasteful rainbow hues.
ShoppingAccuWeather

Patio rugs that'll transform your outdoor space

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. Whoever said rugs are just for inside the home clearly hasn't spent enough time relaxing in the backyard when the sun is out, breathing in that refreshing scent of plants and the warm summer breeze.
Interior Designlushome.com

50 Blue Ideas for Beautiful Room Decorating and Outdoor Spaces

The blue color is gorgeous, elegant, and peaceful. Blue tones bring harmony into room decorating and add pleasant accents to outdoor spaces. Blue decorating helps concentration and encourages relaxation. Blue is a color with which we feel very familiar and comfortable. Here are beautiful ideas for integrating blue color tones into home decorating and create unique, serene, and welcoming living spaces.
Interior DesignHouston Chronicle

What you need to make the most of your outdoor spaces

(BPT) - Outdoor living is hotter than ever — in more ways than one — and creating spaces that are not only functional but downright enjoyable is the goal of most homeowners today. No matter how you like to use your outdoor environments, you’re probably looking for ways to maximize your spaces and make them as pleasant as possible, for your family and your guests.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

16 Balcony Decorating Ideas to Reimagine Your Outdoor Space

Now that the temperature is rising and the sun is staying out longer, it’s finally time to make the most of your balcony. For years, an outdoor space was a nice perk but not exactly a necessity. But after spending an unprecedented time inside, a private dose of Mother Nature is the gift that keeps on giving. After all, barbecues and socially distant hangouts won’t be going out of style anytime soon.
Gardeninggreenweddingshoes.com

The Most Beautiful Backyard Garden Ideas and Outdoor Spaces You’ll Love

If all the possibilities of hosting real-life people in your home has you scrolling Instagram and Pinterest for DIY backyard projects, backyard garden ideas, and al fresco décor — you’re not alone. Perhaps you’re considering a pre-wedding event or even an actual backyard wedding! Or maybe the wedding just passed (congrats!) and you’re ready to take on a new project together. Whatever the case, our team here at GWS loves to ooh and ahh at beautiful backyards and we just had to share some of our favorites.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

9 best gas BBQs to suit every outdoor space

The great thing about gas barbecues is that they take a lot of the frustration out of getting the barbecue going in the first place. Simply connect your gas, hit the ignition and just wait for the grill to get to the correct cooking temperature.There are a few things that you need to consider if you’re buying a gas barbecue ahead of the summer though, the first one being assembly.Gas models usually take a little more time to set up than charcoal. This is why we had an eye on our watches when we were putting our manufacturers’ samples together,...
Interior Designtheacorn.com

Using accessories to upgrade outdoor spaces for entertaining

Last year, many people took a fresh look at their outdoor living spaces when the outdoors became of renewed importance as a space to gather. Backyards transformed into staycation retreats, and front entries were revamped into spaces for social distancing reminiscent of old-fashioned porches. No matter where someone lives, outdoor...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Award-Winning Beauty Sets

Tatcha is known for its award-winning beauty formulas and through the Mini Treasure Set (available on the Sephora website), consumers have the chance to indulge in a plethora of the nourishing and lavish products that the brand offers. The award-winning beauty is suitable for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin....
Lifestylehomecrux.com

Coexist Introduces DIY Hemp Kit for Tiny House or Backyard Office

Pennsylvania-based Coexist Build aims for healthy building systems that are concerned with the environment and human life. For this purpose, the architect-led company has created DIY hemp kits that can be turned into 140-square-foot tiny homes or backyard offices. A team of 2-6 people can set up the tiny cabin in about one week with the use of power tools.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

55 DIY Garden Sink Designs, Convenient Outdoor Utility Sinks

We need an outdoor utility sink when gardening, cleaning, washing vegetables, or making crafts. There are many different types of garden sinks, but DIY sink designs are the best. They personalize outdoor home spaces and save money. Check out the Lushome collection of handmade sinks that improve the functionality of backyards and bring convenient additions into outdoor living spaces. The handmade designs recycle old sinks and turn clutter into treasure.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Reebok Dresses the Beatnik in "Natural Dye" for Outdoors-Inspired Capsule

Reebok has returned to its Beatnik sandal with two new colorways for the “Natural Dye” pack. The capsule takes inspiration from outdoor exploration, with the “Beige” colorway influenced by the color of the earth, while the “Blue” design is taken from water. The two colorways are constructed using a natural...
Interior Designyoursun.com

Enhance your home with brick and stone

Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design aesthetic, whether it's traditional, contemporary or somewhere in between. Because brick and stone materials provide strength, permanence, sustainability and beauty, it's possible to balance function with appearance.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Sensational kitchen design ideas to inspire your home renovation

Every year, Wallpaper* searches for the coolest kitchens from the world’s best specialist manufacturers. Here, we select the best kitchen trends for 2022, from subtle pops of colour to the most sought-after materials for your kitchen cabinets, and including the latest multifunctional technology to make your kitchen ultra-smart. Kitchen trends...