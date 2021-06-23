Family Research Council Welcomes Jennifer Bauwens As Director Of The Center For Family Studies, Releases New Publication On Ethical Principles For The Helping Profession

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council is pleased to announce Dr. Jennifer Bauwens has joined the FRC team as Director of the Center for Family Studies. Jennifer has a Ph.D. from New York University and has taught on psychological trauma and research methods in several graduate programs, including Rutgers University and Princeton Seminary. She has worked extensively as a clinician providing trauma-focused treatment to children in foster-care and behavioral health settings and to adults who've experienced interpersonal traumas, such as sexual abuse and assault. Jennifer has also created programs to mitigate the effects of traumatic events for survivors of domestic violence and abuse, and she is trained on violence prevention for youth and adults in both national and international contexts. In her role at Family Research Council, she researches and advocates for policies that will best serve the health and well-being of families and communities.

Family Research Council also released a new publication, titled " Protecting the Vulnerable: A Call to Uphold Ethical Standards in Treating Gender Confusion," authored by Jennifer Bauwens, which outlines the current ethical problems in human services and work with children. The publication states:

"Right now, in the United States, there are an estimated 13,000 people who started a pharmaceutical treatment as minors to block the natural maturation process of their biological sex. To date, there have been 11,000 gender reassignment surgeries performed in the United States, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The surgical market is predicted to grow from the year 2020 value of 304.8 million to a forecasted 781.8 million in 2027. That is roughly a 14 percent growth rate over the next seven years. As demands are placed on this market, we can expect minors to be increasingly targeted for these lucrative interventions. We should be greatly alarmed by the fact that minors can access medical interventions to radically alter their physiology in an effort to 'fix' gender dysphoria. This disturbing fact should garner our full attention and prompt us to act."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Jennifer Bauwens to the FRC team to direct our Center for Family Studies. In addition to her policy research experience, her extensive educational and clinical background in helping victims of trauma gives her a perspective on how to help people struggling with difficult personal circumstances. We look forward to seeing God use her in her new role at FRC to research and proactively set forth ways to support the well-being of families," concluded Perkins.

Jennifer Bauwens, Director of the Center for Family Studies at Family Research Council, added:

"I'm delighted to join FRC at this critical time in history. I look forward to working with the policy team to identify solutions to the social and psychological problems that have plagued our communities and families. Our society has a great need for healing. I'm confident, by God's grace and wisdom, that we will have the answers that will cause our world to hope again."

To read the full publication, visit: www.frc.org/researchethics.

