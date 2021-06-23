A1 Chops drummer raising money for new equipment after bus incident

A Baltimore drummer is raising money for new equipment after his drum, a gift from Ellen DeGeneres, was lost in transit. Malik Perry, who's part of A1 Chops, posted on GoFundMe that he was returning on a bus to Baltimore from Juneteenth celebrations in New York. Perry said when he and other passengers got off the bus, the driver left without unloading the passengers' luggage. Perry said his drum, cellphone and other equipment were on board the bus.