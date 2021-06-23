Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.

mix979fm.com
Community Policy
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
582
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Episodes#Marvel Comics#Thor#The Infinity Stones#Loki Episode 3 Easter#Loki Easter Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston and what we believed was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival, and the two had an informative heart-to-heart along the way. Many previously unknown truths about the characters...
Comicsimdb.com

Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: The Variant Mystery and Marvel Connections

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki episode 2, “The Variant.”. Marvel’s Loki episode 2, “The Variant” is all about exactly what you think it is: uncovering the mystery of who the murderous Loki variant the Tva is tracking. And the ending of Loki episode 2 does exactly that…or does it?
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

From Star Wars to Aliens: 5 Disney + Loki Episode 3 References You Missed

It’s Loki Wednesday! Marvel’s series on Disney + premiered this morning his third episode on the streaming platform and re-marked the day’s agenda. The chapter had shocking revelations, such as the bisexuality of the character played by Tom Hiddleston, but it was also true to his style and included cool references and easter eggs that maybe you went through something. Check out the top 5!
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elizabeth Olsen reveals her favourite WandaVision Easter egg

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed the WandaVision Easter egg she likes best. While appearing on Hot Ones, the Scarlet Witch actor was asked if she had a favorite Easter egg in the series. "I learn about Easter eggs when people point them out. So the one that I learned about that I thought was really great was, there's a wine bottle that's poured in the first episode, in the '50s episode, and it's in French but I think it translated to something like… House of Madness or something like that, that's a reference to House of M. And that's just like our brilliant prop guy being cute and putting in those things, he just thinks of them."
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Loki’: Episode Two’s Variant Reveal Develops More Questions Than Answers for Marvel’s Time-Bending Series

By now the world has seen the latest episode of Marvel’s Loki, which confirmed early theories about the mysterious assailant, according to Comicbook.com. Entitled “The Variant,” the second episode introduced Loki, the Time Variance Authority, and viewers to the murderous fugitive jumping time and obliterating the Sacred Timeline. Now that it has been confirmed to be a she, the next mystery is to place a name with the face.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Easter Egg Reveals The Truth Behind Lady Loki

Loki episode 2 made the big reveal of just who the Loki variant is that's been terrorizing the Time Variance Authority and its agents. As many Marvel fans deduced, a female version of Loki is the one the TVA has been chasing; however, the reveal of "Lady Loki" came at the end of episode 2, and fans have had some big questions. One thing is made clear (but not quite obvious) during Loki's second episode: this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Lady Loki is not like the one from the comics. Thanks to eagle-eyed Marvel fans, one truth about Lady Loki has been confirmed.
Shoppingwegotthiscovered.com

Loki Merch May’ve Spoiled The Variant’s True Idenity

The identity of the rogue variant wreaking havoc on the Sacred Timeline was finally revealed at the end of Loki‘s second episode, with Sophia Di Martino confirmed to be playing a female version of the trickster. Or is she?. It didn’t take long for fans to discover that it might...
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Have You Spotted These Easter Eggs in Disney/Pixar’s ‘Luca’?

A new Disney-Pixar movie means a whole new batch of easter eggs! With Luca‘s release on June 18th on Disney+, it’s time to start looking for new ones!. Throughout many of Pixar’s films, there have been tons of little details and nods! With the release of Luca, fans and theorists have been working hard to spot every easter egg they can find!
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

People are freaking out about this revelation from ‘Loki’ episode 2

We’re still wrapping our heads about everything that has happened in Loki so far, as the first two episodes already delivered plenty of food for thought. The hit Marvel TV show won’t just deliver a different Loki story and character arc than what we’ve witnessed in the Infinity Saga. It’ll also set the ground rules for the multiverse, additional realities, and time travel, all of which are concepts that we’ll have to master to make sense of what’s coming down the road in MCU Phase 4 movies. Loki already delivered the Avengers: Endgame connections we’ve been expecting, but it also...
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Loki Easter Egg Has Fans Convinced Of A Major Theory

Loki may have revealed what the show’s villain looks like in Episode 2, but there’s still a ton of mystery surrounding the powerful, time-traveling variant. For one thing, fans still aren’t exactly sure of this variant’s identity, not to mention the fact that her motives are entirely unclear. However, eagle-eyed fans picked up on a tiny detail at the end of the episode that — along with a split-second shot from the trailer — may indicate the Loki variant is after the Soul Stone on Vormir. As any Marvel fan who watched Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame knows, that could majorly shake things up within the universe if the theory turns out to be true.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Is Latest Loki Twist Really Who MCU Fans Think or Is Marvel Playing Everyone?

Though MCU Phase IV started with WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it's only with Loki that we are beginning to understand the true repercussions of the events that unfolded in Avengers: Endgame and will be truly exploring the limitless world of time-traveling, variants, different dimensions, and what not. But that doesn't mean that it's free from all the bamboozling Marvel pulled in WandaVision by dropping numerous fake hints about possibilities that never materialized. And that's why we and many MCU fans are having trouble believing the major revelation in Episode 2 about the villainous hooded figure killing TVA agents. Warning: Spoilers below if you're not caught up with the latest episode of Loki yet.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Luca: The Easter Eggs You Missed

After the success of Soul, the Pixar studio released a new film: Luca. Meet the Easter Eggs hidden inside the film!. Luca, the new Pixar movie, hit the Disney + screen very recently. Like every movie in this studio, clearly fans will have to look for the Easter Eggs hidden in each scene of the film. Of course, Luca was no exception and within his story, the audience can find various nods to the studio and other famous characters or films.
TV SeriesInverse

This incredible Loki Easter egg may reveal Sylvie’s shocking true identity

Sylvie’s a Loki variant. Or she’s Enchantress. Or she’s just a random rogue pretending to be Enchantress. Or maybe... Honestly, we’re not even sure anymore. But one thing is for certain. Sylvie shares an irrefutable link with Loki that surely means they have some tie to one another, be it familial, multiversal, or even romantic.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Missing Out on MCU Easter Eggs? Here's Every Marvel Movie to See Before Watching 'Loki'

Another week, another chapter of Marvel TV’s most elusive God of Mischief, Loki, now streaming on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston‘s titular villain takes the cake in whatever MCU movie he graces the screen for, this time as a slightly different Loki than the Loki we’ve known before. We’re halfway through the show’s run, but you might still be a little confused by all the Lokiception within, a fascinatingly weird mashup of alternate timelines, time travel, and multiple, variant Lokis.