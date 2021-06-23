Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Free Cardboard Desks Help Kids Learn At Home

By Emily Hays
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wz7jf_0ad6uGlt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2Yns_0ad6uGlt00

Look out IKEA —these desks only take a minute to build and take apart.

And they’re compostable.

New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) has received a surprise donation of 500 of these cardboard desks from Branford-based company Madison Polymeric Engineering. The desks are destined for students’ homes to help with at-home learning.

The district’s parent engagement coordinator, Daniel Diaz, is enthusiastically organizing what he sees as a win for students’ learning environments, recycling education and creativity.

Around 200 desks have gone out to school art programs and summer camps. Students can get one of the other 300 desks by signing up to the joint superintendent and New Haven Free Public Library reading challenge.

“What is the first thing parents say when they get their child a new desk? ‘Don’t scape it.’ This is a desk kids can personalize,” Diaz said.

One obstacle Diaz found is that many families live in small apartments. Parents struggled to carve out space for students to learn virtually. This lack of privacy for students led the district to repeal a policy that required students to keep their laptop cameras on during class.

The district intends to start this fall with in-person school as the only option, for the first time since March 2020. There will still be remote days though, instead of the superintendent completely calling off school on snow days.

Diaz envisioned families setting up the desks temporarily on these remote days. Families can slot together the three pieces of cardboard and set up the desk in a free corner of the room. When the remote day is over, they can disassemble the desks and put the pieces in a closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HK1Pi_0ad6uGlt00

Madison Polymeric Engineering (MPE), a plastic engineering and manufacturing company, has increasingly found a niche in recyclable packaging products. The company first designed the cardboard desks roughly one and a half years ago with a British company for students there.

This spring, MPE realized the company had extra desks on hand. Tom Bruno, the company’s materials manager and a Wilbur Cross High School alumnus, immediately thought of his old high school. His boss, MPE founder Walter Maguire, had lived in New Haven in the past and wanted to support education in the city.

Maguire explained that the desk is much stronger than it looks, thanks to the honeycomb structure between the paper boards. Bruno and Maguire were able to sit on the desk together without it sagging or breaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Xqwo_0ad6uGlt00

If students do manage to break the desk, it is easy to recycle. Paper and cardboard are easier for consumers to recycle than plastic (though more energy-intensive to create).

The desks will also naturally decompose with a little water, soil and sunlight. As long as students use a biodegradable paint like water colors, the desk will decompose outside on its own.

Diaz sees these as all good lessons that students can learn through the desks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnA0R_0ad6uGlt00

Recent Wilbur Cross graduate Carla Garzón (pictured above) was working on her desk design while Diaz, Bruno and Maguire explained the project. The 19-year-old is working at the Wilbur Cross print shop before she heads to Southern Connecticut State University this fall to become a nurse.

Garzón carefully penciled out “Class of 2021” on a spare piece of cardboard. She said that she wanted to memorialize all the good things that come after high school.

“The best is yet to come,” Garzón explained.

Some art students have already painted cherry blossoms and other scenes on their desks and taken them home.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard#Desks#Manufacturing Company#New Haven Public Schools#Nhps#British#Mpe#Wilbur Cross High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Environment
News Break
Education
News Break
Recycling
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

The Reporter & The Angel

For many years during my morning run through East Rock Park I have looked up at the “Angel of Peace” monument atop East Rock’s summit and sent out a silent message to my longtime friend Paul Hammer, who survived a suicide attempt when he jumped from near the top in 2004: “Stay up there, Paul! Stay UP!”
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Fire-Displaced Tenants Feel Burned

As Sangeetha watched her two sons eat “Grab and Go” breakfasts in their current “home” — a Hamden hotel — she was looking ahead for a new place to live, not looking back. Sangeetha, her husband, and their children are four of the 90 individuals who were displaced after a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
New Haven Independent

Community Oasis “Blooms” in Westville

A “community oasis” is blossoming on the corner of Edgewood and Central Avenue — with handmade birdhouses hanging from the ceiling, flowers springing from shelves, and a garden sprouting lavender in the backyard. The self-described lifestyle boutique is called BLOOM. It is located at 794 Edgewood Ave. in an old...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Youth Camps Kick Off As Part Of “Summer Reset”

At Lighthouse Point Park Monday afternoon Mayor Justin Elicker and Youth and Recreation Director Gwendolyn Busch Williams announced the opening of city-run camps, the Livable City Initiative (LCI) youth ambassador program, a new driving safety program, and other activities as part of a post-pandemic “Summer Reset” initiative. This summer over...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Newhall Gardens Wins Top Preservation Award

This year, the New Haven Preservation Trust celebrates its 60th Anniversary and recognizes the creativity and preservation of some unique structures built in the founding year of 1961. The Trust also reflects on the prescient and deeply relevant vision of one of its founders and embraces a New Haven partner with the shared spirit of appreciation of our city’s multi-cultural heritage.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Bishop Woods Principal Heads To Central Office

Bishop Woods Principal Dina Natalino will leave the K-8 school in August for a position downtown focused on helping get students into college. The New Haven Board of Education approved Natalino’s promotion to supervisor of college and career pathways on Monday evening, along with the promotion of three assistant principals and a pay bump for a hardworking administrator.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

YNHH Will Mandate Vaccinations

Yale New Haven Health will soon require all 28,000-plus of its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s already 81 percent there. Yale New Haven Health System (YNHSS) CEO Marna Borgstrom and Chief Medical Officer Thomas Balcezak detailed that vaccination-mandate plan Wednesday during the regional hospital system’s latest virtual press conference, held online via Zoom and Facebook Live.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Peace Prophet Paul Hammer Dies At 64

Paul Hammer jumped to his death from the Air Rights Garage. I think he’d be comfortable with that fact leading his obituary. Police responded to the scene Sunday at 12:25 p.m. Paul was 64 — and touched the lives of innumerable New Haveners the last 40-plus years. He was much...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Lights ... Camera ... A Fun Summer!

Asked by interviewers to demonstrate a hidden talent, rising Wilbur Cross senior Shelagh Laverty touched her tongue to the tip of her nose. The group was practicing man-on-the-street interview techniques at a media production camp at Quinnipiac University. Rather than asking strangers policy questions, however, the teens asked their classmates to show off talents, jokes and victory dances.
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Toking Becomes Legal On (Some) Sidewalks

Starting Thursday, New Haveners will be allowed legally to smoke marijuana while walking on the street — depending on the street — but not in city parks, thanks to a new state law legalizing recreational use of cannabis. “This should have happened a long time ago,” remarked Eric, a New...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Crash Course Adds Math To Cops’ Toolkit

The top of a vehicle’s hood is 42 inches above the ground, and its bumper is 33 inches above the ground. If the bumper’s leading edge juts out by 5 inches, what is the vehicle’s lean angle?. Cops from around Connecticut, including three city officers, gathered at New Haven police’s...
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

American Lit Syllabus Gets A Rewrite

What is worth teaching? And how do students learn?. Veteran teacher Moira Birmingham re-examined these classic questions when faced with the job of reimagining Hamden’s American Literature curriculum. Birmingham presented that new curriculum, which she co-drafted with American Studies teacher Elizabeth Alexander during the pandemic summer, at a meeting earlier...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Pipeline Preps 7 For Construction-Boom Jobs

For 21-year-old Yosef Shtierman, participating in New Haven’s construction jobs pipeline program has been a way to reconnect with his father’s legacy. When his father passed away 10 years ago, Shtierman couldn’t pick up the skills that his father might have taught him in the construction field. Now Shtierman is committed to carrying the torch in the plumbing industry.
Public HealthPosted by
New Haven Independent

Please Pick Up The Phone

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your health and financial well-being? Are the parks in your neighborhood in good condition? What has been your experience with telehealth appointments over the past year? What is your life like today and what do you think it will be like in five years?
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Seniors Offer Green, Mental Health Curriculum Plans

A trio of High School in the Community (HSC) seniors finished their high school careers with ideas for life-changing improvements to local education curricula in mind. The three students, Johanyx Rodriguez, Gianie Figueroa, and Benjamin DeBlasio, pitched ideas for schools to have climate literacy curriculums, mental health education, and healthy technology usage with their end-of-year senior capstone projects.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Firefighter Lottery Winners Picked

Steven Cousin rattled off the numbers in a hotly-watched round of Powerball — not for a million-dollar jackpot, but for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a New Haven firefighter. Cousin, the city’s fire commission chair, was picking the numbers at 200 Orange St. Wednesday night in a first-of-its-kind unusual civil-service...