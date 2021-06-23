Cancel
WVU advances collaborative research with renewal of NANOGrav Physics Frontiers Center

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

West Virginia University researchers are part of a team that was recently awarded $17 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for the renewal of the NANOGrav Physics Frontiers Center (PFC). West Virginia University researchers Dr. Maura McLaughlin and Dr. Sarah Burke-Spolaor, both faculty in the Department of Physics and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#Theoretical Physics#Frontiers#Wvu#The Department Of Physics#Nanograv Pfc#Co Director#Nsf#Astronomy#The Green Bank Telescope#Centers
