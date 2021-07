Rick Ross always has an eye on his next money move. Within the last year, Rozay opened the doors of his 12-bedroom home in Atlanta for the production of the Coming to America sequel. He also recently authored two books: Hurricanes: A Memoir in 2020 and The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, which will be released this fall. And now, the self-proclaimed “Bawse” is leaning into one of his favorite ventures: Wingstop.