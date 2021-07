Everyone makes regrettable fashion choices at one point in their life, but no one has to live it down as much as celebrities. Life in the spotlight means every outfit you wear is photographed and will be remembered for years to come. That’s exactly what happened to Selena Gomez when Vogue tapped her for their Life In Looks series. In the new video, Gomez took the ultimate walk down memory lane back to 2007 when she was still an actress on the Disney channel. Selena Gomez's reaction to her Disney fashion will have fans cracking up.