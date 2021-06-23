Big Dave Show Highlights for Wednesday, June 23rd!

View more in
Public Safety|Posted byNBC News
Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies
A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Industry|Posted byABC News
Environmentalists slam Mexico after fireball in Gulf
A gas leak at an underwater pipeline unleashed a subaquatic fireball.
Florida State|NBC News
Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Massachusetts State|Posted byCBS News
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) - An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the...
Europe|Posted byCBS News
Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes
The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Eugene, OR|Posted byThe Hill
Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'
President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Colleges|Posted byCBS News
Howard University dean Phylicia Rashad apologizes to students after voicing support for Bill Cosby's release
Howard University's dean of fine arts and former actress Phylicia Rashad apologized to students and parents on Friday for voicing her support for Bill Cosby's release from prison, according to an email obtained by CBS News. Cosby was released on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity
Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
North Miami Beach, FL|Posted byCNN
North Miami Beach orders immediate closure of condo building deemed unsafe
(CNN) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure and evacuation of a condo building after a report submitted Friday determined the structure is unsafe, officials said. Crestview Towers, about seven miles north of the Surfside condo building that collapsed last week, was deemed to be...
Public Health|Posted byThe Hill
Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant
The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...