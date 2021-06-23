Cancel
Seagram's Escapes Hosts Virtual Discussion With Leading African American Women In Entertainment - Saturday, June 26 At 7 P.m. EST

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: With summer in full-swing, the popular flavored malt beverage brand, Seagram's Escapes, in partnership with Rolling Out, is hosting a virtual discussion with Black women influencers in comedy and entertainment with the fourth installment of their 2021 Empowerment Tour. During the discussion, the featured ladies will share how they climbed the ladder of success in the entertainment industry, personal branding tips and how they conquered challenges. The panel is free to attend and will also include a few laughs, gossip, and "tea-spilling" to complement the conversation. The content will create the perfect combination of information and entertainment for viewers to watch during a summer get together with friends or while relaxing alone at home.

WHO: The June panel features esteemed African-American women entertainers - including comediennes, reality TV stars, radio hosts and actresses who cover aspects of entertainment from a variety of spectrums. The panelists include:

  • B. Simone - Rapper, singer, comedian, actress, beautician and social media personality who appeared in MTV 's Wild 'N Out
  • Claudia Jordan - Talk show host ( Cocktails with the Queens), actress, model, businesswoman, former reality television personality ( Real Housewives of Atlanta ), radio personality ( The Rickey Smiley Morning Show) and host of VH1 's Love and Hip-Hop reunions
  • LaLa Milan - Actress, comedian, and podcast host known for her roles on the BET hit series, Boomerang, and the beloved and provocative podcast, The Salon With Lala Milan
  • Nina Parker - News correspondent ( E!'s Nightly Pop, E!'s Daily Pop, E! News, Live from the Red Carpet), clothing designer, and producer. (Moderator)

WHY: As part of the tour, Seagram's Escapes is presenting this virtual panel to highlight Black women entrepreneurs who have overcome obstacles they faced on their road of becoming innovators in their fields. Seagram's Escapes launched the virtual conversation to elevate Black women and provide resources along with tools to propel them forward as they pursue their passions. The series of virtual tours provides a space for honest conversations where a variety of trailblazers share their stories candidly with others in similar spaces to inspire, encourage and share the knowledge needed to accelerate their entrepreneurial tracks.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.seagramsescapes.com/cocktails-conversations/

COST: FREE

WHEN: Saturday, June 26, 2021 7 p.m. EST

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagrams-escapes-hosts-virtual-discussion-with-leading-african-american-women-in-entertainment----saturday-june-26-at-7-pm-est-301318612.html

SOURCE Seagram's Escapes

