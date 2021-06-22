Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst among finalists for USA Basketball's U19 World Cup Team
WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst moved one step closer to making USA Basketball's U19 World Cup Team. The pair are among 17 finalists selected following four practice sessions over two days in Fort Worth, Texas that featured 26 players. Ten of the 17 players completed their first collegiate season last year, including Ivey, and seven are from the 2021 high school class, including Furst.