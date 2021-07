Office Properties Income Trust announced that it has completed the acquisition of two Class A office properties for a total of $550.0 million, excluding closing costs. OPI acquired the approximately 531,190 square foot Class A office property known as 1K Fulton in Chicago, IL for $355.0 million, excluding closing costs, reflecting a current GAAP cap rate of 4.7% at closing. The property is 73% leased to Google as its Midwest headquarters and 99% leased overall, with a weighted average lease term of 6.6 years. This LEED certified property underwent a full redevelopment in 2015, is located one block from the Chicago Transit Authority rail stop, and features many amenities, including 157 subterranean parking spaces, ground-floor retail, a premier steak house restaurant, two fitness centers and multiple roof decks. The property is in the Fulton submarket of Chicago which has experienced strong population growth and modern residential and mixed-use development attracting Fortune 500 companies such as Google and McDonald’s.