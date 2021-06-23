Cancel
Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights to Host HH Food, Wine & Brew Fest to honoring local heroes

25 News KXXV and KRHD
 10 days ago
The Harker Heights Chamber and Visitors Center is partnering with the Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest (HHFWBF) Committee to host the HHFWBF honoring Local Heroes.

The event will take place at the Harker Heights Community Park on September 11, 2021, admission is free for all attendees.

The Food, Wine & Brew differs from past years as this year the event falls on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center will honor the men and women who lost their lives in the attacks of September 11, 2001, along with local heroes and frontline workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information on the Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest honoring Local Heroes, visit their website .

