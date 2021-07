Konami recently announced that eFootball PES (and this will be the last time I use that ugly moniker) now holds the exclusive rights to depict Atalanta, one of the biggest clubs in Italy's Serie A league. It marks the fifth club from Serie A that FIFA will soon no longer be able to use in its real-life form – a full quarter of one of the biggest football leagues in the world. A pattern has emerged here, and Konami tells IGN that this is very much an intentional new approach to winning over fans in one of gaming's longest-running rivalries.