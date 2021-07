After the completion of the Champions League Event, EA brings the National Heroes Event in FIFA Mobile 21 to celebrate the heroes from the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020. As the footballers take part in the continental tournaments, we the players get a chance to play with their in-game versions. So, therefore, progress through a trio of Adventure Paths, where you’ll play Matches and Skill Games on your way to exciting rewards. Build specific nation-themed squads as you face off against other challengers in VS Attack and Head to Head. National Heroes starts now!