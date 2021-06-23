Cancel
Video Games

How to Save in Scarlet Nexus

By James Bentley
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlet Nexus is the latest action RPG from Bandai Namco. Not only is it big but it is also great. Unfortunately, if you don't know how to save, you may lose out on hours of playtime. With so many hours to spend in the world, here's everything you need to...

Technology
Video Games
RPG
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

What Is The Pit Fortnite Map Code?

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration has a week left, and as part of the latest set of challenges, players need to head to The Pit. What is The Pit and how do you get there? We'll show you how. What Is The Pit?. The Pit is a free-for-all custom island...
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Scarlet Nexus

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of anime style gamed cranked out by Bandai Namco. Sometimes, you’ll get a quick project based on a licensed property, but every once in a while, you’ll get something original. Scarlet Nexus is the newest title to represent the latter set of projects, offering an action RPG that just might defy your expectations. Even after playing the Scarlet Nexus demo, I can definitely say that I wasn’t prepared for what the final product would deliver. After spending a lot of time with the game, I can now confidently say that it quickly jumps up to one of my favorite experiences this year. Color me surprised.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag Smartphone RPG Ends Service on August 30

The game launched in Japan in August 2016 in Japan, and launched worldwide in January 2017. The side-scroll-type action RPG features both the television show's story and an original story. It supports online co-operative play. Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the Sword Art Online: Code Register mobile game. Source: SAO:...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tales of Arise Dev Diary Discusses the Battle System and Characters - News

Bandai Namco has released the second developer diary for Tales of Arise. It discusses the game's battle system and characters with producer Yusuke Tomizawa, director Hirokazu Kagawa, and art director Minoru Iwamoto. View the developer diary below:. Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Neo: The World Ends With You coming to PC?

Neo: The World Ends With You is bringing you back to the streets of Tokyo for some high-flying psychic-powered action. Complimented with a unique and stunning anime art style, it would sure pop on your high-definition PC monitor. Will this dream become reality, however? Here’s what we know. Is NEO:...
Video GamesMarin Independent Journal

Review: ‘Scarlet Nexus’ gameplay almost makes up for its dizzying ‘Tenet’-like plot

Describing what’s going on in “Scarlet Nexus” is like explaining the plot of “Tenet.” It’s a tough and complicated task. On the surface, Bandai Namco’s latest project is a quick-twitch action game in the style of “Devil May Cry.” Players take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, both start as new recruits for the Other Suppression Force.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scarlet Nexus doesn’t hit a steady 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but performance and load times are slightly better on Sony’s console

Scarlet Nexus performs well on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it seems that the game performs slightly better on Sony’s current-gen console. A new technical analysis video shared by Digital Foundry highlights how Bandai Namco’s game uses dynamic resolution to keep the frame rate as close to 60 FPS as possible. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, the resolution rarely drops below 1440p, while on Xbox Series S it only drops to 900p, with the highest resolution being 1440p.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Best RPGs on Nintendo Switch

RPG fans struck gold with the launch of the Nintendo Switch. The Switch has been on the market for four years with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Nintendo has already sold at least 85 million units and is on track to outsell even their smash-hit Wii console. With so many amazing games to choose from, it can be hard for fans of RPGs to know which ones are worth their time. Let’s take a look at five of the absolute best Switch RPGs.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #159 – Pokemon Unite Release, GreedFall Next-Gen, CDPR Satisfied With Cyberpunk 2077

The past week was filled with mostly small but still noteworthy news. First of all, it’s always worth a mention when we are getting a new Pokemon game, especially when it’s one as experimental as Unite. Second, we could possibly see a revival of an often overlooked RPG and third – we have multiple upcoming projects that are sure to make a splash in both the gaming and TV world by the end of this and at the beginning of next year. So keep on reading to find out more.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Mario Golf: Super Rush claims No.1 spot and Switch family sells 72K this week

It’s time to check out the best-selling video game hardware and software in Japan this week courtesy of sales tracker, Famitsu. The best-seller this week was the newly released Mario Golf: Super Rush which easily claimed the No.1 spot shifting 80,430 copies. The best-selling hardware was once again the Nintendo Switch family of systems which shifted a solid 72,951 units. Here’s the best-sellers for the week of 21st June, 2021 to 27th June, 2021:
Video GamesPolygon

Sony adds PC port developer to PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios appears to be stepping up its Windows PC porting efforts, thanks to a new addition to the “PlayStation family.” Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst announced Thursday that Sony has acquired Nixxes Software, a technical developer based in the Netherlands whose credits include PC ports and optimizations for games like Marvel’s Avengers, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and the modern Tomb Raider trilogy.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive free Download PC Game (Full Version)

DRAGON QUEST XI – Echoes from an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition Download. DRAGON Q(r) XI: Echoes from an Elusive Age(TM). This tells the story of aCaptivatingTale of a hunted hero and is the eagerly awaited role-playing video game by series creator Yuji Horii, Akira Toriyama, and Koichi Sugiyama. It is the eleventh mainline entry of the critically acclaimed series. However, DRAGON QUEST XI has a completely new story.
Video Gamespsu.com

Stylish Dungeon Crawler Blightbound Is Releasing On July 27 For PS4

Blightbound, a stylish dungeon crawler from Awesomenauts developer Ronimo Games, will be launching for PS4, PC and Xbox One on July 27, existing Early Access in the process, publisher Devolver Digital has announced. Featuring online Cross-Play and local multiplayer, Blightbound tasks gamers with exploring dozens of dungeons, as you take...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Tales of Arise New Developer Message Video Delves Deep Into Combat Mechanics and More

A new Tales of Arise developer message video has been shared online today, providing new information on the upcoming role-playing game by Bandai Namco. The new video, which can be watched below, features Project Director Hirokazu Kagawa as he provides new information on the game's combat mechanics. The video also features a message from Art Director Minoru Iwamoto who commented on the character design, using facial and motion capture to make character feel more lively and more.