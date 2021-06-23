Cancel
Kirksville, MO

Marjorie Faye (Winn) McFarland Obituary

By Editor
Memphis Democrat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Faye (Winn) McFarland, 75 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 3:33 p.m. The daughter of Silas Lee Oren and Jewell Alberta (Anders) Winn, she was born on July 28, 1945, in Downing, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Darrell York on March 17, 1962, and to this union five children were born: Theresa, Curtis, Ron, Melody and Ronda. She was later united in marriage to Sammy McFarland.

