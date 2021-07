Kaedehara Kazuha is one of the novelties of update 1.6 of Genshin Impact, the successful title free-to-play developed by miHoYo. All these contents can already be enjoyed in the video game, since the patch has been available for a few days. Now, however, the study has wanted to focus on the kazuha figure and he has published a new video, which brings us closer to his motivations and his profile as a character. You can see it on these lines.