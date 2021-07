Call of Duty: Mobile is a free to play shooter developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. Since its release on 1st October 2019, the game has seen tremendous growth. Thus, it is no surprise that Call of Duty Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water, will be releasing on iOS and Android on 28th June at 5P.M. PT. One of the major points about Season 5’s release is that Ghost, a very popular character in the Call of Duty universe, is officially returning. Besides the return of Ghost, Season 5 in Call of Duty Mobile will offer a ton more content including maps, a marquee game mode, challenge packs and more.