Report: Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Tops AC Milan Wishlist

Hakim Ziyech is the first name on AC Milan's list of attacking midfielders for the Rossoneri to sign this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Ziyech has been linked with a move away to Chelsea, with Milan's fellow Serie A team Napoli interested in taking the Moroccan away from Stamford Bridge.

However, as per Sky Italia via Sempre Milan, AC Milan are set to rival the Naples side for Ziyech.

Ziyech scored some important goals this season despite his struggles Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The news follows Hakan Calhanoglu's departute from Milan. The Turkish midfielder moved to AC Milan's direct rivals Inter on a free transfer.

Di Marzio of Sky Italia said: “There is no rush, the transfer market isn’t over yet. Ziyech is among the first names on the wish list of attacking midfielder."

The journalist continued to report that Milan are also interested in including striker Olivier Giroud in a potential deal for Ziyech.

Giroud was previously heavily linked with AC Milan, and the Italians are upping the pressure to sign the Frenchman.

He continued: "With Chelsea, the negotiations are very broad, they could involve other players and not just Ziyech and Giroud,”

The midfielder has attracted interest from Italy Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What has Hakim Ziyech previously said about his future?

Back in April, Ziyech opened up on his debut season struggles but knows he will eventually produce his best form in a Blues shirt.

"Before I came I had been out for seven months mostly," started Ziyech. "I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time.

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

