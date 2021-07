Cosmic Chests are a new form of loot systems added at the start of Season 7 in Fortnite. These are new loot boxes spread around the map, which contain some very valuable items. When you first see one though, it may appear a little confusing to handle. Here in this guide, we have detailed everything from what you would expect from the Cosmic Chests, as well as how to actually crack them open Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.