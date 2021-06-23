King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Mary A. Denning, 78, Texas
Mary Ann Denning, 78, formerly of Ft. Madison passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM at The Legacy in Richmond, TX. She was born on September 2, 1942 in Waterloo, IA to Richard and Florabelle (Hess) Heiser. On February 5, 1966 she married Larry Denning in Cedar Falls, IA. Mary Ann was a homemaker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking and playing bridge. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them.