K9 unit receives a donation

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K9 unit is being equipped with a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. Non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated a custom-fitted vest for Dzamal, which has a value ranging from about $1,700 to $2,300, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. Washington County Chief Deputy Shawn Ellingson says Dzamal’s handler Deputy Nolan Burke is to thank for applying for this vest which is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks. The sheriff’s office received Dzamal at the beginning of the year, and he and Burke completed a four-week training course in Forest City. Though Ellingson says there is continuous training with Dzamal just like with any other K9 unit, “We’re glad to have him and he’s a very friendly dog and he’s a little different than the last one. The last one was just a little bit more of a working dog and this one, although he has all those features of when it’s time to work he works, but he’s a little bit more approachable and they’ve all got their own personalities.”