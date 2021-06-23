Cancel
Animals

K9 unit receives a donation

By Staff
ogemawherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony and Rebecca Rosebrugh donated $900 to Kip, the K9 unit, on June 18 at Rosebrugh farms. Sheriff Gilbert accepted the donation on behalf of Kip.

