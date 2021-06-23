Cancel
Military

Ex-Marine Told Followers How To Shoot Truckers In Attempt To Bring US ‘To Its Knees’

By Cameron Frew
 10 days ago

An ex-Marine told his neo-Nazi followers how to shoot truck drivers, as he planned the creation of a white ethnostate. Chris Pohlhaus, 34, served in the Marine Corps for four years. He’s said to be at the centre of a far-right Telegram channel, orchestrating plans with thousands of followers to create a ‘white future’ in Maine, one of the least racially diverse states in the US with favourable gun laws.

