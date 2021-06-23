Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

On ‘Good Morning America,’ David Archuleta discusses struggle to come out: “I’ve had to learn to love myself”

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter telling fans on social media that he’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, American Idol alum David Archuleta is opening up about his struggle to come out. In an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America, David, 30, said sharing his news makes him feel as though a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

b975.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Archuleta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning America#Lgbtq Community#American Idol#Abc News#Mormon#The Mormon Church#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEW.com

David Archuleta asked God to 'take these feelings away' before coming out

American Idol singer David Archuleta revealed he turned to God to help him through his budding sexuality. One week after openly discussing his queer identity, the reality competition show's season 7 runner-up revealed on Wednesday's Good Morning America that he feels "relief" knowing that he doesn't "have to hide" his identity anymore, though he initially attempted to pray his attractions away while being raised as a Mormon.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

David Archuleta Says He Came Out To Help Other LGBTQ People Of Faith

David Archuleta continues to feel “so much relief” nearly two weeks after publicly opening up about his sexuality for the first time. The “American Idol” veteran revealed on Instagram June 12 that he’d come out as gay to his family in 2014, but has since “had similar feelings for both genders.” Later in the post, he added that he doesn’t experience as many “sexual desires and urges as most people,” and therefore identified with some aspects of asexuality.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVID COVERDALE: 'I've Always Challenged Myself As A Singer'

During an appearance on acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa's hit interview series "Live From Nerdville", WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale spoke about his evolution as a vocalist. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've always challenged myself as a singer. And, of course, those [early] songs become more challenging as you get older. Just like you — you don't wanna go over the same thing. You wanna fire up the Formula One and see where you go. Audience and band are an immense part of that that helps inspire and motivate you to express at your best and go to places that maybe you didn't go to before. Mine was trying to emulate, as a relatively young guy, before it was bastardized with cigarettes and alcohol, I had this pure British choir boy voice. And I was closer, when I sang with sheet music of a Spencer Davis record, to Steve Winwood — believe it or not — than my other heroes, which started with Joe Cocker, who was the first white singer in the U.K. as singing and sounding like an African-American guy. My God, it was like Ray Charles in a Sheffield persona. But to me, they were just miraculous, and still are. But I didn't know any of the technical stuff. Like, Howlin' Wolf's mic could not handle the power — the sheer power. He was a big man, so there'd be a distortion as well as all gritty. But there'd be that extra distortion that the mic added to the recording. And I would try to recreate that. And the only way I could do it was literally using my whole body, the whole diaphragm. It's a huge physical effort to pull up this big bastard of a voice that I've been blessed with."
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Benzino After Backlash for Slamming ‘Satanic’ Lil Nas X #BETAwards Kiss: ‘I Stand By What I Said’

Though legions of viewers took to social media to express their concern over the content of Lil Nas X‘s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ performance at the 2021 BET Awards (which made headlines for featuring a same-sex smooch), Rap media mogul-turned-reality TV star Benzino set the Internet ablaze when he not only suggested the showing wasn’t safe for kids to watch but even went as far as to brand it as ‘satanic’ and ‘irresponsible.’
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in TikTok Video

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.