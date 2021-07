One of the big questions companies face as more of the population gets vaccinated is if and how they will re-open their physical offices. As Bloomberg wrote last month, some workers are just quitting their jobs instead of returning to offices. As such, companies are looking for ways to entice employees back into the building with different schedules and perks. Fraîche is pitching its smart fridges as one of those perks that can help ease people back into office life. The company is installing 10 of its fridges in locations across New York City this September.