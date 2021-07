Monstercat celebrates a decade of innovation in the dance music scene with a new compilation album, a global live stream, and more. Independent label Monstercat has spent years delivering some of the most eclectic music in the scene and has now reached an amazing 10-year milestone! This prolific and iconic label boasts three distinct worlds – Uncaged, Instinct, and now Silk, with the intent to highlight some of the most dynamic artists in the electronic music realm. Monstercat has always been forward-driven, artistic-centered, and innovative in all of its ventures and this celebration is no different.