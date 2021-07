Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has announced his second solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which will be out November 12 via Transgressive. (Preorder.) Like his current haircut, the album was inspired by Iceland and was originally intended as an orchestral album, but it changed form during lockdown. “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist," says Damon.