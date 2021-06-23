Warning Signs and Unexplainable Symptoms

As a tribute to the many who lived through the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and for those who left us far too soon, TheBody is sharing a dozen deeply personal essays written by entertainers, health care workers, lovers, artists, allies, writers, and activists from a time when many remained unaware of, or confused about, a publicly identified syndrome. From now through the beginning of July, we’ll share new essays here each week. We invite you to read, share, and reflect.