'Pee-wee's Playhouse' and 'Elvira' stars say John Paragon was so much more than Jambi

The age of 66 is still considered a bit too young, relatively speaking, for someone to pass away, but many are saying their goodbyes to John Paragon, better known as his character, Jambi, from Pee Wee’s Playhouse. This was far from the only role that Paragon took on during his career, but it was one of the most well-known, as well as one of the most respected since he stuck with Paul Reubens from the beginning of the show to the end as he acted and wrote for the show and even directed over the course of his career. The kind of talent this man possessed was highly prized and he was known to those that worked him as a valued costar and friend. While John passed back in April, news of his death has been making the rounds only recently, likely with good reason is it might have allowed friends and family to mourn in their own way before making this a public announcement. Given his celebrity status, it’s fair to think that he’s going to be remembered quite easily, but his absence will likely be noted and then filed away.