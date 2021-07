A hot and humid southerly flow will continue Wednesday keeping the Susquehanna valley in it's latest heat wave. There will be a few thunderstorms around this evening, some with heavy down pours and gusty winds. We look for a repeat tomorrow with highs in the 90s and a few heavy storms around during the afternoon and evening. As a cold front presses closer on Thursday and Friday, our chances of showers and storms will increase. The rain could keep temps below 90 but the humidity will remain high. At this time we don't expect any local impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, but it will affect some shore points. We'll get a bit of a break for the humidity on Saturday and Sunday, but it'll build on Monday with chances of showers and storms returning next week.