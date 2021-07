Check out this vintage pickup. Chevrolet has a wide variety of fantastic trucks and heavy-duty workhorses that they have produced within their stable of automotive manufacturing. From modern-day powerhouses such as the Silverado to the classic stallions of yesteryear which will forever live on in our hearts as some of the coolest trucks ever produced. Today's subject of discussion is an example of the latter. This is, of course, the Chevy C-10 pickup truck. Though they may not have the luxury or power we've come to expect in our modern trucks, these iconic vehicles have become famous in the automotive community for their classic styling and awesome engine options for their time.