Report: Brooklyn Nets may be ‘willing to listen’ to Kyrie Irving trade offers this offseason
Could the Brooklyn Nets current superteam be over sooner than expected? That could be the case, according to an author close to the team. Matt Sullivan just released the book Can’t Knock The Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow. On Tuesday, he appeared on the Celtics Lab podcast, and dropped some behind-the-scenes info that didn’t make it into the final edition – regarding Kyrie Irving.985thesportshub.com