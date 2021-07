The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar after the latest industrial production data from the country. According to the statistics office. Industrial production declined by 5.9% in May after rising by 2.9% in April. This decline was deeper than the median estimate of 2.4%. The statistics agency estimates that production will rise by 9.1% in June and then decline by 1.4% in July. June. The data came a day after the country released weak retail sales numbers. The data send a signal that the country will have a slower recovery than other developed countries even after receiving an Olympics boost.