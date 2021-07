Scholars and law enforcement officials gathered at the Pasadena Conference Center for the first symposium on race on June 26. “The goal is to just have everybody self-reflect — especially those that represent the city government,” said founder and organizer Gina Dobson. “We don’t want history to repeat itself because we know that it does. I’m afraid that with the world is literally opening back up again, we’ll forget, and then here’s another shooting, here’s another knee on the neck.”