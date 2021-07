Ted Henry has been named director of winegrowing at Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville. “Ted shares our family’s philosophy that the greatness of our wines is born in our vineyard estates and those of our esteemed grower partners,” President and CEO Suzanne Groth stated in the Napa Valley winery’s announcement. “His passion for single-vineyard and estate wines and his knowledge of organic farming and how it improves wine quality will help further Groth’s mission of continually improving our unique wines of place through incremental advancements in farming and winemaking.”