Brett Favre says it's 'unfair' for transgender woman to compete in Olympics

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after being selected to be part of New Zealand's team for the Tokyo Olympic Games. According to 7NEWS, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) said in a statement that Hubbard will compete in the women's super-heavyweight 87kg category with her selection being made possible by an update to qualifying requirements in May. The 43-year-old will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Olympics and will reportedly be ranked fourth in the women's heavyweight division. "I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders," Hubbard said in the statement.