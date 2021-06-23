Cancel
Orlando, FL

Democrats Remind Floridians to Check for Child Tax Credit

By Staff
westorlandonews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are making sure families are aware of a major benefit of their COVID-19 legislation – the Child Tax Credit means help directly in the bank accounts of the families who need it. Nearly all working families will automatically get monthly payments starting July 15th – no action needed. The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to up to $3,600 per child for children ages 0 to 5 and $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17, and Floridians should be on alert for the incoming funds.

