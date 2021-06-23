Cancel
Collier County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida West central Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Felda, or 7 miles east of Lehigh Acres, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Felda and Keri. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
