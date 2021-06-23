Office of Minority Health and Health Equity Bill Signed into Law
Last week, the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, sponsored by Ocoee Representative Kamia Brown, was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. The legislation, HB 183, aims to close the gap in ethnic and minority health disparities by outlining the focus areas of the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity (OMHHE). The Office of Minority Health has received $9.2 million in funding in this year’s budget.westorlandonews.com