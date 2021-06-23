Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Regional human rights body condemns Nicaragua crackdown

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsNDj_0ad6nGaq00

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday that Nicaragua had entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and “constant human rights violations.”

Antonia Urrejola told members of the Organization of American States’ Permanent Council that the crackdown appeared to be part of a government strategy to snuff out internal dissidence ahead of the Nov. 7 elections, in which President Daniel Ortega will seek a fourth consecutive term.

An extended “de facto state of exception” in Nicaragua has “intensified the closure of democratic spaces,” she said.

In the past month, the regional human rights body has received 27 requests for protective measures for people persecuted or threatened in Nicaragua, virtually the same number as in all of 2020.

Urrejola said many of the recent arrests involved the use of force and raids of homes without judicial orders. Some people were taken to secret hearings without legal representation. Authorities refuse to tell relatives where they are being held or the state of their health.

Ortega’s government has maintained that massive street protests sparked by a change to the social security system in April 2018, were an attempted coup that received foreign backing.

At least 328 people were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded as the government put down those protests in the following months, according to the commission.

Many of those arrested in recent weeks face allegations of crimes against the state, often involving receiving funding from overseas.

Nicaragua’s representative at the OAS, Ricardo Alvarado, described the commission’s report as “fallacious and bad intentioned.” It charged that the commission was “used as the tip of the spear by the United States against Nicaragua.”

Alvarado accused the U.S. and other countries of interfering in Nicaragua’s upcoming elections. He called Ortega’s opponents “terrorist groups, mercenaries and traitors directed and financed by the (U.S.) government.”

Late Wednesday, in a televised speech Ortega railed against U.S. interference and said those arrested were not targeted because they were presidential hopefuls, but rather because they were allegedly plotting to overthrow his government as he claimed they tried in April 2018.

It was the first time Ortega had spoken of the latest wave of arrests.

The president said investigators had identified a network of people and organizations that had conspired to organize the massive street protests of April 2018 and the protests over the government’s slow response to a massive wildfire in a nature reserve earlier that year.

Ortega said Nicaragua had survived far more difficult moments than this one. “There will be no step back, only forward.”

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaragua#Human Rights Violations#Mercenaries#Ap#Oas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nicaragua: what does the government of Daniel Ortega think of Argentina’s abstention from the OAS for human rights violations

The Sandinista government of Daniel Ortega regretted Argentina’s abstention in the OAS resolution condemning the wave of arrests of Nicaraguan opposition leaders and warned that, “although that is not his intention,” the president Alberto Fernandez joined the “interference” of that body against Managua. “Regarding this situation, We are very sorry...
PoliticsBBC

Nicaragua political arrests lead Argentina and Mexico to recall envoys

Argentina and Mexico have recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua following the latest in a series of high-profile political arrests. A joint statement said the envoys would return to their capitals for talks about the Nicaraguan government's "worrying" actions recently. It came after another potential presidential candidate was detained. Journalist Miguel...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UN rights chief Bachelet says Nicaraguans unlikely to have free vote

(Reuters) - U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that Nicaraguans are unlikely to be able to fully exercise their political rights in November elections, amid a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega’s government against the opposition. Speaking at a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Nicaraguan Foreign...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

China, Canada spar at UN body over human rights failings

GENEVA — (AP) — Canada and 40 other countries on Tuesday urged China to allow “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” so independent observers can visit its western Xinjiang region, while a Chinese envoy demanded that Canadian authorities “stop violations of human rights” at home. The mutual finger-pointing, which preceded admissions...
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Mass Graves Found in Myanmar Amid Alarm Over Human Rights Abuses

The United Nations expressed concern over human rights abuses Thursday after a mass grave was discovered in Myanmar. Twenty-five civilians were executed by the Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO), and government security forces burned down a village, according to reports. The KNDO is a political organization of the Karen ethnic...
Societycrossroadstoday.com

Europe’s human rights body seeks probe into Czech Roma death

PRAGUE (AP) — Europe’s main human rights body on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the death of a Roma man who died after a Czech police officer responding to a call over an altercation knelt on his neck. Police say the man’s death last week was due...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Mexico and Argentina recall ambassadors to Nicaragua amid Ortega crackdown

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and Argentina have called on their ambassadors to Nicaragua to return to their respective capitals for consultations about the political situation in the Central American country, a joint statement issued by Mexico said on Monday. “Concerning” actions by the Nicaraguan government, which has arrested several...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Karim’s story: Egypt’s crackdown on human rights workers

Ten years since the Arab spring rocked Egypt and removed its president, the country is still detaining human rights workers and locking up political prisoners. Presented by Anushka Asthana; produced by Courtney Yusuf and Axel Kacoutié; executive producers Nicole Jackson and Phil Maynard. Karim Ennarah, a human rights worker for...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Nicaragua's Ortega Calls Arrested Opponents 'Criminals' And US 'Agents'

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Wednesday that 19 of his opponents who have been arrested just five months before his country's presidential election are not candidates or politicians, but rather "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." "That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Nicaragua arrests 5th presidential candidate in crackdown

Nicaraguan police arrested journalist and presidential hopeful Miguel Mora on terrorism charges in a broadening crackdown on government opposition ahead of a November election. Mora, previously arrested in 2018, is the fifth opposition candidate to be detained in the past month. Authorities have also arrested a dozen other people considered...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Argentina urged its ambassador to Nicaragua to return to Buenos Aires and report on the human rights violations of Daniel Ortega

After the Argentine abstention before the resolution condemning the OAS for the wave of arrests of opposition leaders in Nicaragua, the Government tried a turn in the bilateral relationship and called its ambassador in Managua Mateo Daniel Capitanich for consultation. In this way, the head of the diplomatic headquarters must return to Buenos Aires “with the objective of consulting on the worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that put at risk the integrity and freedom of various opposition figures (including presidential candidates), activists and Nicaraguan businessmen.
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — An international human rights organization is calling for increased pressure on Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega as arrests of political opposition figures continue ahead of Nov. 7 elections. Human Rights Watch planned to release a report Tuesday detailing the politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of...
Worldwtmj.com

UN alarmed by abuse of civilians in Myanmar conflict

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations’ office in Myanmar expressed concern Thursday about escalating human rights abuses after reports this week that a group opposed to the country’s ruling military may have executed 25 civilians it captured and that government security forces had burned down a village. The struggle between...
PoliticsVoice of America

Belarusian Association of Journalists Under Investigation as Media Crackdown Spreads

WASHINGTON - For months, the Belarusian Association of Journalists has documented unprecedented attacks and arrests of reporters covering unrest since last year’s election. But now, the Minsk-based organization has found itself the subject of an investigation. The Ministry of Justice has ordered the BAJ to hand over thousands of documents...
Politicskfgo.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

MANAGUA (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday said sanctions would not deter his government and he vowed not to free detained political foes accused of crimes, as international pressure mounted to end a crackdown ahead of a November election. Ortega’s government has arrested at least 15 political opponents...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Myanmar government to release 2,300 prisoners

Myanmar's government on Wednesday will begin releasing thousands of prisoners, including activists who participated in the protests against the country's military, AP reports. The state of play: Officials confirmed that more than 720 prisoners had been released from the Insein Prison, "which for decades has been the main facility for political prisoners," AP writes. Approximately 2,300 prisoners from across the country will be released.