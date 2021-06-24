Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

DOH: No new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland County did not see any new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health. After days of single-digit increases, with the exception of a sudden increase last week due to a lag in reporting from a nursing home, Cumberland County has finally reached zero new cases, a measure a number of other counties in the region have already hit. Along with Cumberland County, no new cases were reported in Perry, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Juniata counties.

cumberlink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dauphin County, PA
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Cumberland County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Cumberland County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Health
Dauphin County, PA
Government
Cumberland County, PA
Coronavirus
Lebanon County, PA
Government
County
Dauphin County, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Government
County
York County, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
York County, PA
Coronavirus
York County, PA
Health
Lebanon County, PA
Coronavirus
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Covid 19#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...