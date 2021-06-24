DOH: No new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County did not see any new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health. After days of single-digit increases, with the exception of a sudden increase last week due to a lag in reporting from a nursing home, Cumberland County has finally reached zero new cases, a measure a number of other counties in the region have already hit. Along with Cumberland County, no new cases were reported in Perry, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Juniata counties.