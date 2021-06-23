Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for June 27-July 3

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that George A. Romero’s classic zombie flick Night of the Living Dead is gearing up for an animated adaptation with an all-star voice cast. Night of the Animated Dead is directed by Jason Axinn, who is no stranger to animated horror, having made 2019's To Your Last Death. The film is an adaptation of Romero’s low-budget independent horror film that premiered in 1968. Set in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, the film followed a group of seven strangers who were trapped in the house as a group of cannibalistic ghouls tried to get inside. Over the past fifty years, Romero’s work has inspired countless other zombie films, despite never using the word “zombie” in initial the film.