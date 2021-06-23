Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8Sf1_0ad6mpwI00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday mourned his former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner, as a “man of conscience, character and honor” who was deeply committed to God and country.

At a time in America’s political history when some lawmakers are seen as reaching decisions based on partisan or personal interests, Biden said Warner was the opposite.

“John’s decisions were always guided by his values, by his convictions and never by personal political consequences” the president said in remarks before a masked audience at Washington National Cathedral that included Warner’s immediate family and members of Congress.

“It was always guided by his obligation to all those he represented, even those who did not vote for him,” said Biden, who met privately beforehand with Warner’s family.

Warner was a centrist Republican who served three decades in the Senate, including with Biden. Warner joined the Navy when he was 17, served with the Marines in the Korean War and rose to become Navy secretary. He was elected to and served five terms in the Senate where he became, in Biden’s telling, “a towering and respected voice on foreign policy, national security and defense.”

Warner also was one of Elizabeth Taylor’s seven husbands, a union that gave him a potent dash of star power.

In an appeal for bipartisanship, Biden lauded Warner’s “willingness to see each other as opponents, not as enemies” and view everyone as fellow Americans ”even when we disagree.”

“In the battle for the soul of America today, John Warner is a reminder of what we can do when we come together as one nation,” Biden said.

Warner crossed party lines last year to endorse Democrat Biden for president. Biden said the backing carried “extra meaning for me.”

“When John endorsed me, it gave me confidence,” Biden said. “John gave me confidence.”

—-

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Community Policy
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Today#Ap#Republican#Navy#Marines#Americans#Democrat#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

How Biden can save the Democratic Party — and his presidency

In 2020, it was widely reported that Joe Biden wanted to be a “transitional” president. At a campaign event in Detroit, appearing with several younger, more progressive Democratic politicians, he seemed to endorse this idea. “Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said. “There’s an...
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: “This Bill Does Not Suppress”

This week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead with a select committee after legislation establishing a bipartisan, independent panel made up of experts outside Congress to further investigate the events that unfolded on January 6th at the Capitol. Fox News Congressional Correspondent, Chad Pergram, explains what to expect from the latest investigation into the insurrection.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The pluses and minuses of Bidenism

I wasn’t really sure what a Biden presidency would look like. He hasn’t been associated with some school of thought or particular wing in the Democratic Party, and as a senator and vice president, he never had the power to implement his own vision. Now, five months into his presidency, we have a better sense of President Biden’s inclinations and priorities. So here’s my view of the good and bad of Bidenism.
POTUSNewsweek

Lindsey Graham Praises Donald Trump After Border Visit

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has praised Donald Trump after the former president visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday with more than two dozen Republican members of Congress. Graham touted Trump's immigration policies on Twitter, lauding his visit to the southern border and his criticisms of President Joe Biden's approach. "President...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden faces an ‘erosion of support’

Yes, the White House honeymoon really is on the wane. “President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery,” Reuters reports, citing their own survey of 4,420 U.S. adults conducted with IPSOS June 11-17 and released Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Congress & CourtsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Sen. John Warner was a model of statesmanship

I enjoyed your editorial on the passing of Senator John Warner [“John Warner was a rare breed. RIP,” Editorial, May 28]. As someone who works on nonpartisan climate solutions, I note that Warner spoke realistically on the national security threats of climate change before the Republican Party wandered away from climate solutions (with the exception of Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and a few others).