A new entrance for an old library

WATERFORD — If ever there was a silver lining to be found during this unprecedented year, we submit that after over one hundred years, the Waterford Library is finally accessible to all. As an historic structure and integral part of a Registered Historic Village, it was exempt from any ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) mandates. This has never been ideal. Huge and imposing granite steps were a physical impediment and an almost insurmountable problem. How can architectural integrity survive when you have to reconfigure several tons of rocks?